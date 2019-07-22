XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/07/2019 - 13:09 BST

Turned Down Five Offers – Liverpool Star Not Willing To Break Loan Agreement

 




Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has revealed he rejected interest from other clubs to remain at Besiktas into next season. 

Karius is 12 months into a 24-month loan at the Turkish giants from Liverpool, after he endured a poor time between the sticks at Anfield and produced a disastrous performance in the 2018 Champions League final.


 



There has been speculation over whether Karius would continue into the second season of his loan at Besiktas.

He is staying though and the shot-stopper has revealed he had options if he wanted to move on, but feels a sense of loyalty to the Turkish club, who have handed him the chance to rebuild his career.

 


Karius was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet Sporx: "This season, through my agent, two clubs in the UK, three clubs from Germany, made offers.


 


"I turned them down.

"Besiktas is very special for me", the Liverpool shot-stopper added.

 


Karius is out of favour at Liverpool and with Alisson firmly established as Jurgen Klopp's number 1, the jury is out on whether the German goalkeeper will return to Anfield.

He helped Besiktas to a finish of third in the Turkish Super Lig last season, meaning Europa League football in the upcoming campaign.
 