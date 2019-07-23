Burnley Show Interest In Bundesliga Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Burnley are interested in snapping up Argentine attacker Nicolas Gonzalez from Bundesliga outfit VfB Stuttgart this summer, according to the Guardian.



Sean Dyche is in the market for forwards ahead of the new season as he wants to add more goals to his squad in the coming weeks.













Gonzalez has been identified by the club’s recruitment team as a possible target and the Clarets are working on a deal to take him to England.



Stuttgart snapped up the forward from Argentinos Juniors last summer and he has impressed in his first season of European football.





While he netted just two league goals for the club, Gonzalez played in different positions across the frontline, providing a glimpse of his versatility.







Dyche wants to sign a versatile forward for his squad and the club are seriously considering snaring him away from the German side.



However, Stuttgart are not expected to sell him at a cut-price deal and are likely to demand a fee of £10m from his suitors.





He is yet to play for Argentina and getting a work permit for Gonzalez may be tricky for Burnley.

