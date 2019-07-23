XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

23/07/2019 - 09:08 BST

Leeds United Linked Striker Tempted By Boca Juniors

 




Leeds United linked Felipe Caicedo is tempted by interest from Boca Juniors, amidst continuing uncertainty surrounding his future at Lazio.

The Ecuadorian has entered the final year of his contract at the Stadio Olimpico and has been linked with a host of clubs due to his desire for a fresh challenge.  


 



Leeds have been linked with wanting to take him to Elland Road, while Boca Juniors view him as a replacement for Dario Benedetto, who is set to join Marseille in Ligue 1; Caicedo also has interest from the Middle East and China.

However, Simone Inzaghi remains keen on retaining Caicedo at Lazio by offering him a new contract, amidst interest from potential suitors elsewhere.
 


And according to Italian daily Corriere di Roma, Caicedo is indeed tempted by the interest from Boca Juniors in the ongoing summer transfer window.



It is claimed the marksman has the backing of Lazio and Inzaghi in Rome, but remains open to the idea of securing a return to South America with Boca Juniors.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the future of Caicedo, Lazio are still keen on convincing him to remain with the club in Serie A.
 


The 30-year-old netted nine goals and chipped in with six assists for his team-mates in all competitions last season and impressed Inzaghi in the process.

Leeds have yet to firm up their interest in Caicedo by making a concrete approach to snare him away from Lazio and it remains to be seen if they will do so before the transfer window in England slams shut.   
 