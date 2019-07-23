Norwich City Star Finalising Carrow Road Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Norwich City midfielder Ben Marshall is on the verge of leaving the Canaries this summer amidst interest from Hull City, according to the Sun.



The 28-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Millwall and the Championship club are believed to be considering signing him on a permanent deal.













The Canaries are in the Premier League next season and the midfielder is not part of the club's plans going forward.



And it appears the midfielder is sorting out his exit from Norwich and is on the verge of leaving Carrow Road.





A number of clubs in the Championship are interested in Marshall and Hull are very much part of the conversation for him this summer.







But the Tigers could face competition for his signature as other clubs are also considering signing the 28-year-old.



Marshall is expected to leave the Canaries in the coming days to seal his exit.





The midfielder has a contract until 2022 with Norwich but he is surplus to requirements at Carrow Road ahead of next season.

