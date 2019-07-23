Out-of-favour Leeds United Star Eyeing Escape Route Across Atlantic

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Vurnon Anita is angling towards a move across the Atlantic to the MLS in America, according to Leeds Live.



Anita, who joined Leeds after being released by Newcastle United in 2017, was deemed surplus to requirements by Marcelo Bielsa last summer.













The Dutchman subsequently earned himself a season-long switch to the Eredivisie with Willem II and went on to make 33 appearances for the club last season.



However, the midfielder has failed to muscle his way into Bielsa’s plans at Elland Road and looks set to move on from west Yorkshire in the summer transfer window.





It is claimed Anita is angling towards a move to the MLS in America in an attempt to resurrect his career away from Elland Road.







Panathinaikos were linked with a swoop for Anita, but the Greek outfit reportedly cannot afford to meet the Dutchman's wage demands.



The 30-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with Leeds.





He has made just 22 appearances for the Whites.



Leeds, who are eyeing automatic promotion next season, begin their Championship campaign against Bristol City at Ashton Gate on 4th August.

