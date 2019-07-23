Roma Hold Serious Interest In Aston Villa and Everton Linked Rafael Leao

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma hold a serious interest in Aston Villa and Everton linked Rafael Leao, but it is unclear if they have yet submitted a bid for the in-demand Lille forward.



The 20-year-old is a wanted man this summer and Lille are worried they may not be able to keep hold of a player they picked up on a free transfer from Sporting Lisbon last year.













Leao rose through the ranks of Sporting Lisbon academy before making his senior team debut for the Portuguese club in the Primeira Division in February last year.



The centre-forward swapped Sporting Lisbon's colours for Lille's red and blue last summer, signing for the French side on a free transfer.





Three offers have been put on Lille's table for Leao, with Everton reportedly submitting one, while Aston Villa have been linked – and the Premier League pair now have further competition with Roma holding a serious interest in landing the Portuguese, according to Italian radio station Teleradiosterio 92.7.







Roma want to reinforce their attacking options and their eyes have been drawn to Leao, though it is unclear if they have yet to put in a bid.



Valencia and Inter have also been linked with being keen on the Lille talent.





The youngster went on to make 24 league appearances for Les Dogues last term from which he scored eight times and assisted twice.



Lille want to keep Leao, but appear to be facing a tough battle to do so at present.

