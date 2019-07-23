XRegister
23/07/2019 - 21:57 BST

Wolves Bare Teeth, Offer In, Club In Mix For Everton Target

 




Wolves are firmly in the mix for Everton target Rafael Leao and have made an offer to sign him from Lille.

The Portuguese forward has emerged as a wanted man in the ongoing summer transfer window, following his impressive debut season with Lille.  


 



Leao, who joined the French club on a free transfer from Sporting Lisbon last summer, directly contributed to 10 goals in Ligue 1 to help his team finish as runners-up to Paris-Saint Germain.

In the wake of his eye-catching displays with Lille, Leao has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Everton making an offer to sign him.
 


Aston Villa have also been linked with wanting to snare him away from France this summer, while the likes of Valencia and Napoli have also maintained an interest.



And according to French radio station RMC, Wolves have now entered the hotly-contested chase to sign Leao ahead of the upcoming season.

It is claimed the Premier League club have also made an offer to Lille, as clubs continue to try and steal a march on each other in the race for Leao.
 


Lille would ideally want to retain Leao, but could be forced to cash in on him, should they receive a tempting offer.

The 20-year-old, who has a contract with Lille that runs until 2023, is valued in the region of €40m by the club.   
 