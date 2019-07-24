XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/07/2019 - 12:21 BST

Bayern Munich To Set Key Guideline On Leroy Sane Chase

 




Bayern Munich are set to earmark a deadline to secure the signature of Manchester City's Leroy Sane, who has been their top target all summer.

Sane has been chased by the German champions since the end of last season, but no deal has been agreed with Manchester City.  


 



Manchester City are yet to receive a bid or hold any kind of talks with Bayern Munich, but the German champions have continued to be in touch with the player’s representatives.

Sane is yet to be convinced about a move back to Germany, but it has been claimed that the Bavarians have received positive signals from the player’s camp over a move.
 


The German champions want to push forward with their pursuit of the winger, however according to German magazine Sport Bild, they are set to settle on a timeline for his signature.



Bayern Munich are aware it will be more difficult to sign Sane when the Premier League transfer window closes on 8th August, though the window elsewhere across Europe runs until 2nd September.

They are likely to open official talks with the Premier League champions as soon as they get the nod of approval from Sane.
 


Manchester City have also been in talks with the player over a new long term contract.   
 