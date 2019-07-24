Bayern Munich To Set Key Guideline On Leroy Sane Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich are set to earmark a deadline to secure the signature of Manchester City's Leroy Sane, who has been their top target all summer.



Sane has been chased by the German champions since the end of last season, but no deal has been agreed with Manchester City.













Manchester City are yet to receive a bid or hold any kind of talks with Bayern Munich, but the German champions have continued to be in touch with the player’s representatives.



Sane is yet to be convinced about a move back to Germany, but it has been claimed that the Bavarians have received positive signals from the player’s camp over a move.





The German champions want to push forward with their pursuit of the winger, however according to German magazine Sport Bild, they are set to settle on a timeline for his signature.







Bayern Munich are aware it will be more difficult to sign Sane when the Premier League transfer window closes on 8th August, though the window elsewhere across Europe runs until 2nd September.



They are likely to open official talks with the Premier League champions as soon as they get the nod of approval from Sane.





Manchester City have also been in talks with the player over a new long term contract.

