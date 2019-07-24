Club Open To Sale of Crystal Palace and West Ham Target, No Bids Yet

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace and West Ham United are keen on Monaco full-back Djibril Sidibe, but neither have yet to make an offer for his services.



Both Premier League clubs are looking to do business this summer, but the pressure is on due to the league's decision to close its transfer window sooner than elsewhere in Europe.













Crystal Palace and West Ham are both interested in securing Sidibe from Monaco.



However, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, neither side have yet reached the stage of putting in a formal offer to Monaco for his services.



Monaco are not against letting the defender move on this summer.







The Stade Louis II outfit are willing to play ball, but have slapped a €15m asking price on Sidibe's head.



Monaco signed the right-back from Lille in 2016 and locked him down on a five-year contract at the club.



He made an instant impact as he helped Monaco win the Ligue 1 title and established himself as a regular fixture at the principality.



Sidibe has been capped by France, turning out for Les Bleus on 18 occasions at international level.

