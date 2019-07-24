XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

24/07/2019 - 14:55 BST

Do Not Think He’ll Stay – Agent of Tottenham Linked Napoli Defender

 




The agent of Tottenham Hotspur linked defender Elseid Hysaj believes it is time for the Albanian to leave Napoli this summer.

Hysaj has been regularly linked with a move away from Napoli over the last few months and it he could depart the San Paolo in the next few weeks.  


 



Tottenham are believed to have identified him as a player who could replace Kieran Trippier, who left for Atletico Madrid earlier this month, at the north London club ahead of the new season.

Hysaj is pushing for a move and Mario Giuffredi, the player’s agent, has indicated that his client is heading for the exit door.
 


He confirmed that he will talk to Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli and coach Carlo Ancelotti to discuss his client’s future and insisted that he will try until the end to make sure Hysaj leaves the club.



Giuffredi told Italian radio station Radio Marte: “Between today and tomorrow, I will be talking to Giuntoli and Ancelotti.

“I don’t think Hysaj will stay, we will work until the end to not make him stay.
 


“I believe his time is up: he has two years left on his contract and he must leave to have no problems later.”

Atletico Madrid have been linked with an interest in Hysaj as well.   
 