25/07/2019 - 14:21 BST

Agents of Arsenal and Man Utd Linked Nicolas Pepe In Italy For Napoli Talks

 




The representatives of Arsenal, Everton and Manchester United linked winger Nicolas Pepe have arrived at Napoli’s headquarters to hold talks with the Serie A giants.

Pepe has been one of the most wanted players in the ongoing summer transfer window and is expected to leave Lille.


 



A move to the Premier League has been discussed with several clubs such as Arsenal, Everton and Manchester United interested in taking him to England ahead of next season.

However, Napoli have been carrying out a lot of the groundwork to sign Pepe and could even meet the player himself in the coming days to discuss the move.
 


The Serie A giants’ attempt to sign the winger is progressing at pace and according to Sky Italia, his agents are currently in Napoli’s headquarters to discuss a deal.



The winger is yet to be convinced about moving to Napoli and the club are expected to try and impress upon his camp to consider joining them.

Napoli are said to be ready to offer a player plus cash deal to sign him but it remains to be seen what kind of contract they have prepared for Pepe.
 

Premier League clubs have until 8th August to conduct all incoming transfer business while Napoli have until 2nd September to complete deals.   
 