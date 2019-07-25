Arsenal Drop Indication of Imminent Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have opened a page for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos on their official website, in an indication his arrival is imminent.



The Gunners have been chasing the signature of Ceballos in the ongoing summer transfer window, as they aim to strengthen their options in midfield for the upcoming season.













And after discussions with Real Madrid, it is believed that Arsenal have an agreement in place to snap up Ceballos on a season-long deal this summer.



However, Ceballos has yet to be announced officially at the Emirates and the fans remain keen on the club wrapping up the deal quickly.



Dani Ceballos has his own page on the official website but access is not granted to the public yet.https://t.co/w5PJokspyM pic.twitter.com/nETlfUjucu — Arsènic™ (@MrArsenicTM) July 25, 2019



Despite not confirming the deal yet, Arsenal have opened a page for Ceballos on their official website, which signals an announcement could be close.







But the page has not been made open to the public for viewing, as the wait to see him in an Arsenal shirt continues to go on.



Arsenal are expected to announce the arrival of Ceballos and William Saliba, who will return to Saint-Etienne on loan, sooner rather than later.





The north Londoners are extensively involved in trying to secure a deal to sign Kieran Tierney from Celtic, while a potential swoop for Wilfried Zaha could also be launched in the coming weeks.



Unai Emery’s men mark the beginning of their Premier League campaign against Newcastle United at St James’ Park on 11th August.

