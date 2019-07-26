XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

26/07/2019 - 21:59 BST

Don’t Like Him, At Those Figures It’s Madness – Former Inter Striker On Romelu Lukaku

 




Former Inter striker Antonio Cassano has admitted he is not a fan of Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku and feels the Nerazzurri paying €85m for the Belgian would be madness.

The San Siro giants have been linked with a move for the Belgian striker all through the summer, but have so far failed with their attempts to seal a deal.  


 



A €60m bid for Lukaku was rejected by the Red Devils last week as they continue to hold out for €83m, a sum that Inter are struggling to meet.

Cassano admits he is not a fan of Lukaku and thinks buying the Belgian for such a sum would be bonkers. Instead Cassano feels Inter could look to swap Mauro Icardi for Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain.
 


"I personally don't like him, then for the figures I read, €85m, it is madness", Cassano was quoted as saying by Italian outlet FcInterNews.it.



"If Juventus want Icardi as they say, then Inter must take Higuain."

Inter are reportedly close to abandoning their chase of Lukaku due to their failure to reach an agreement with Manchester United for the Belgian.
 


Coach Antonio Conte has made Lukaku a key target, while the player also wants the move to Italy.   
 