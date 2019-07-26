Fenerbahce Meet Agent of Everton Star, Toffees Have One Request

Follow @insidefutbol





Fenerbahce sporting director Damien Comolli has held a meeting with Morgan Schneiderlin's agent.



The Yellow Canaries are in the process of rebuilding their squad over the summer as they bid to turn the page on a disastrous last season.













Comolli has zeroed in on Everton midfielder Schneiderlin as an option and, according to Turkish outlet Haberturk, has held a meeting with the Frenchman's agent.



Fenerbahce want to loan Schneiderlin from Everton and the Toffees are prepared to let the 29-year-old go without a loan fee.



However, Everton do have one demand to make of the Turkish giants.







They are keen on Fenerbahce covering all of Schneiderlin's salary for his stay in Turkey.



Whether Fenerbahce are prepared to take on all of the Frenchman's wages for the forthcoming campaign remains to be seen.



The former Manchester United midfielder managed just 833 minutes of playing time in the Premier League for Everton last term.



His contract at Goodison Park still has a further two years left to run.

