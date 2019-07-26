Newcastle United Linked Daniel Sturridge Set To Join Trabzonspor

Follow @insidefutbol





Trabzonspor have reached an agreement to sign Newcastle United linked Daniel Sturridge on a three-year deal, it has been claimed in Turkey.



Sturridge is a free agent followng the end of his contract at Liverpool and has been considering a number of options this summer.













Newcastle are one of a host of clubs to have been linked with Sturridge, but it appears the striker will continue his career in the Turkish Super Lig at Trabzonspor.



According to Turkish outlet Haberturk, Sturridge has now agreed a three-year contract with Trabzonspor and is expected to soon arrive in Turkey.



Sturridge will earn €4m per year over each of his three years at Trabzonspor, meaning he will play for the club until he is 32.







The Black Sea Storm are expected to quickly seal the deal and are aiming to announce the transfer officially on Tuesday.



Trabzonspor finished fourth in the Turkish Super Lig last season and will be hoping that Sturridge can find the goals to fire them to the title.



The club won six top flight titles between 1975 and 1984, but have yet to win the Super Lig since.

