06 October 2018

26 August 2018

27/07/2019 - 14:37 BST

Leeds United Grant Permission For Attacker To Play For League One Club In Friendly

 




Leeds United have given permission for Oliver Sarkic to play for Burton Albion in a friendly this afternoon. 

Nigel Clough's men are building up to the new campaign by taking on Chesterfield in a friendly at the Proact Stadium, with a 3pm kick off scheduled.


 



When Burton named their starting eleven, Leeds attacker Sarkic was included in the team and the League One outfit then revealed that he is to play with the Whites' permission.

It remains to be seen whether a potential move to Burton, either on loan or on a permanent basis, might be on the cards for the forward.

 


Sarkic joined Leeds after spending time turning out for Benfica's B team, initially completing a loan switch to Elland Road.


 


The move then became a permanent one and Sarkic played for Leeds at Under-23 level, having signed a contract running until 2020 and with the option of a further year.

He was shipped out on loan to the Spanish third tier last season, joining Barakaldo.

 


Sarkic will be looking to make an impression for Burton in the friendly clash.
 