28/07/2019 - 19:54 BST

Everton Closing Net Around Idrissa Gueye Replacement

 




Everton are close to landing Mainz midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin to replace Idrissa Gueye, it has been claimed in Germany. 

The Toffees have agreed a fee with Paris Saint-Germain for the sale of midfielder Gueye, who has now arrived in France to put the finishing touches to his switch to the Parc des Princes.


 



Everton do not want to waste any time in replacing Gueye and, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, are close to landing Gbamin.

Landing the Mainz man would be a coup for Everton, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp having a long-running interest in the player, while Wolves have also shown interest this summer.

 


Mainz want to receive €35m from selling Gbamin to Everton and it remains to be seen what the final fee for the player's move to Goodison Park might be.


 


Gbamin cost Mainz a fee of €5m to sign from French side Lens in 2016.

He quickly set about making an impact for the club in the Bundesliga, but could now be set to try his luck in the Premier League.

 


Mainz have already identified his replacement in the shape of Nantes midfielder Abdoulaye Toure.

However, it is estimated that the German side will have to smash their club transfer record to sign Toure, with Nantes wanting €10m.
 