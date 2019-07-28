Everton Not Keen On Moise Kean Buy-back Clause

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton are not convinced about including a buy-back clause in a possible agreement to sign Juventus’ teenage striker Moise Kean this summer.



Kean, 19, is likely to leave Juventus in the ongoing transfer window as the Italian champions are unable to guarantee regular first-team football to the striker next season.













Several clubs are interested in snapping up the talented young Italian striker and Everton have been in talks with Juventus to secure a deal to take him to Goodison Park.



A €40m deal is in the works between the two clubs, but Everton and Juventus are still to agree on a key component of the agreement.





Juventus want to include a buy-back clause in the deal to sell Kean, but according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Everton are not keen on having such an arrangement.







The Italian champions are convinced about the young striker’s talent and see the buy-back clause as a way to some degree of control of his future going forward.



Everton are not excited about signing the striker and then having to worry about Juventus triggering the clause.





The two clubs have continued to hold talks but Everton have a little over ten days to complete the deal as the transfer window for Premier League clubs slam shut on 8th August.



Barcelona are also interested in Kean and have until 2nd September to complete both incoming and outgoing transfers, with Spain not closing its window early.

