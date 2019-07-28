XRegister
Inside Futbol

28/07/2019 - 23:53 BST

No Newcastle Emil Krafth Bid Yet, Unnamed Premier League Club Enquire, Amiens Against Selling

 




Newcastle United have yet to make an official approach for Amiens defender Emil Krafth, but the Sweden defender also has interest from an unnnamed Premier League side, a Russian club and a Turkish outfit. 

The Magpies are keen on the full-back and watched him in action for Amiens against Hull City in a friendly on Wednesday.


 



However, they have made no official approach for Krafth yet, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, and Amiens are not interested in selling the defender.

Amiens only signed Krafth permanently, from Italian side Bologna, earlier this summer after a successful loan spell and do not want to lose the 24-year-old.

 


It is claimed there is also interest from another Premier League club, who have lodged an enquiry, while a Russian side and a Turkish club have also checked up on Krafth.


 


Amiens paid €2.5m to sign Krafth on a permanent basis from Bologna and would need a big offer, meaning a juicy profit, to rethink their stance on the Swede and let him leave.

Bologna took him to Italy from Swedish side Helsingborgs in 2015 and he made 42 appearances in Serie A over the course of his stay.

 


Krafth has been capped by Sweden at international level, making 20 appearances for his country so far.
 