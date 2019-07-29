Man Utd Leave Romelu Lukaku and Matteo Darmian Out of Travelling Party

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter and Juventus target Romelu Lukaku has been left out of the Manchester United squad that will travel to Norway for a pre-season game, while Matteo Darmian also misses out.



Lukaku did not feature in any of the four games Manchester United played during their tour of Australia and the Far East earlier this month.













He wants to leave the club this summer and Manchester United are waiting for his suitors to meet their €83m valuation of the striker.



The striker jetted off to Belgium to meet his agent immediately after Manchester United landed back in the UK earlier this week as he seeks to push for a move away from the club.





And it seems he is edging closer towards his departure as the striker is not one of the names in the Manchester United squad that will travel to Norway.







Inter have failed with a €60m all-cash bid for the striker already and are likely to table an improved offer for him in the coming days.



Manchester United have shown an interest in Juventus’ offer to make Paulo Dybala part of the deal that could see Lukaku move to Turin instead of Milan this summer.





The Premier League giants want his future sorted out soon as they only have until 8th August to sign a replacement.



Darmian has also been left out as he is also keen to leave the Red Devils this summer.

