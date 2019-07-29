Patrick Cutrone’s Agent At AC Milan’s Offices To Finalise Move To Wolves

Follow @insidefutbol





One of Patrick Cutrone's representatives is currently finalising the details of his client's impending move from AC Milan to Premier League side Wolves.



Wolves are on the verge of signing the striker this summer after reaching an agreement over a fee with AC Milan earlier this week.













AC Milan have agreed to let the 21-year-old striker go for a figure of €18m and Cutrone is in England to complete the formalities of the transfer to the Molineux.



According to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, an agent representing the striker is currently at the Rossoneri headquarters to finalise the details of the transfer.





A deal has already been agreed and for the moment his representatives are dotting the i's and crossing the t’s of the agreement between the two clubs.







Cutrone will soon undergo a medical at Wolves and sign a long-term contract with the club and start afresh in the Premier League.



The Italian scored just nine goals in all competitions in 43 appearances last season and AC Milan have been keen to sell him this summer.





West Ham showed an interest in Cutrone but he is on his way to Wolves ahead of the new Premier League season.

