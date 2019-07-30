XRegister
06 October 2018

30/07/2019 - 13:33 BST

Celtic Want Player Out Before Moving For Target

 




Celtic are keen to sell a player before they make a concrete move to sign Manchester City target and America de Quito midfielder Jose Cifuentes this summer.

The 20-year-old defensive midfielder impressed in the recently concluded FIFA Under-20 World Cup for Ecuador and caught the eye of several clubs with his performances during the tournament.


 



Manchester City have been linked with an interest in him and Cifuentes has also been tipped to be on his way to Scotland with Celtic keen on adding him to their squad this summer.

But there has been little movement in the saga and the midfielder has continued to remain in South America despite interest from clubs in Europe
 


And according to the Sun, Celtic are only likely to move for the young midfielder if they manage to offload a player and make space in their squad and wage bill.



Despite looking to strengthen their squad this summer, boss Neil Lennon is keen to watch the size of his group, while also keeping finances in mind.

However, money could be made available for Lennon to spend if Celtic manage to offload a player and the resultant proceeds could be used to sign Cifuentes.
 


With Manchester City also interested, Celtic could see the midfielder move to the Etihad if they do not make a move quickly enough.

 