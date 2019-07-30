Championship Side In Talks To Land Chelsea Youngster On Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Wigan are in talks with Chelsea to secure a loan agreement for the signature of England Under-20 full-back Dujon Sterling, according to a Sky Sports News’ 11:35 report.



A product of the Chelsea academy, the youngster had his first taste of senior football last season during his loan stint at League One outfit Coventry.









Chelsea are keen to see the teenage play at a higher level in the upcoming campaign and a number of Championship clubs are interested in Sterling.



He was on the verge of joining Queens Park Rangers last week on loan before the negotiations broke down between the two clubs.





However, Sterling could still be plying his trade in the Championship next season as Wigan are also interested in getting their hands on him this summer.



The Latics are in negotiations with Chelsea and are looking to agree a season-long loan deal to take him to the DW Stadium.



Another Chelsea right-back – Reece James – had a fruitful loan spell at Wigan last season and impressed many with his performances.





The Latics are looking for the same kind of impact from Sterling, if and when he joins them this summer.