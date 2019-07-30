Juventus To Ask Tottenham Target To Go To Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are set to tell Tottenham Hotspur target Paulo Dybala to consider a move to Manchester United as part of a deal that would see Romelu Lukaku move to Turin this summer.



Pavel Nedved, a Juventus director, confirmed earlier this week that the Italian champions have offers on their table to let the Argentine go in the ongoing window.













Tottenham are interested in snapping up the forward and have been in touch to lodge an enquiry, but Manchester United are heading the chase due to Juventus' interest in Lukaku.



The Bianconeri are ready to offer Dybala to the Old Trafford outfit as part of the deal to sign the Belgian and talks are ongoing between the two clubs.





Dybala is set to return to training soon and according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the Italian champions will ask the Argentine to consider a move to Manchester United this summer.







The Argentine wants to hold talks with Maurizio Sarri over his role at the club but it seems Juventus have made their decision.



Inter are also chasing Lukaku but club CEO Giuseppe Marotta has indicated that Manchester United’s €83m valuation of the player is too high.





It remains to be seen if Tottenham can muscle their way into the equation, but Juventus' interest in Lukaku could prove to be an obstacle for Spurs.

