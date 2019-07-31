XRegister
31/07/2019 - 10:13 BST

Better You Sign Edin Dzeko Than Romelu Lukaku, Former Juventus Director Tells Inter

 




Former Juventus technical director Franco Ceravolo has insisted that Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is overrated.

The Belgian striker's future has been taking twists and turns all summer once it became clear that he wanted to leave Manchester United ahead of the new season.  


 



Inter have been chasing him all summer but they have not matched Manchester United’s €83m valuation of the player and Juventus are now favourites to land Lukaku.

Ceravolo believes it would better if Inter go all in for Edin Dzeko than Lukaku as he feels the Bosnian is a better player and would make a bigger impact at the San Siro.
 


The former Juventus technical director told Italian broadcaster Sportitalia: “With all due respect to Lukaku, Inter would land a big coup if they sign Dzeko, who I really like.


 


“He is the ideal player for Inter if they sign him it would be a big coup.”


He also feels that while Lukaku is a good player, he is being overrated by many.
 


“Everyone is talking about Lukaku, honestly he is a good player.

“But we are overestimating him.”

Paulo Dybala’s agents are in talks with Manchester United, who have agreed a deal in principle with Juventus for the exchange of Lukaku and the Argentine.   
 