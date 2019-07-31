XRegister
31/07/2019 - 10:31 BST

Chelsea Talent Set For Medical At Championship Side

 




Chelsea youngster Dujon Sterling is due for a medical at Wigan today ahead of his proposed loan move to the Championship club, according to Sky Sports News.

Queens Park Rangers were on the verge of signing the teenage defender last week before the negotiations between the two clubs ended without the desired result.  


 



However, Sterling is set to leave Chelsea for his second successive loan spell this summer as he is now on the verge of joining Wigan for next season.

The Latics have an agreement in place with Chelsea to sign the young full-back on a season-long loan deal ahead of the start of the new season.
 


And the deal is progressing at a rapid pace as Wigan have booked a medical for the youngster today ahead of completing the formalities of the deal.



Upon successful completion of the medical checks, Sterling will sign a one-year loan contract and spend next season at the DW Stadium.

A product of the Chelsea academy, the teenager had his first taste of senior football last season during a loan stint at League One outfit Coventry.
 


Another Chelsea right-back – Reece James – had a stellar time at Wigan during his loan stint with the club last season.   
 