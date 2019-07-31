Everton Rapidly Closing In On 23-Year-Old Midfielder, Final Details To Resolve

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton have worked out the broad terms of an agreement with Mainz for the signature of midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin.



The 23-year-old midfielder was identified as one of the possible targets for Everton after they sold Idrissa Gueye to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week.













The Toffees have been in talks with the Bundesliga club over the past few days and are on the verge of completing a deal to sign the Ivorian this summer.



A broad agreement is in place between the two clubs and according to Sky Deutschland, Everton have agreed to shell out €30m to sign Gbamin from the German club.





The two clubs are now working out the final details of the agreement and the transfer is expected to go through in the coming days.







The Ivorian will travel to England once he receives the signal from Mainz and undergo a medical ahead of a move to Everton.



Personal terms have also been agreed on a five-year contract and the negotiations for the deal have entered the final stretch.





Gbamin joined Mainz from Lens in 2016 and made 95 appearances for the club over the last three years.

