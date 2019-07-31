XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/07/2019 - 23:04 BST

Paulo Dybala Does Not Want Manchester United Move

 




Paulo Dybala has no intention of joining Manchester United in a swap deal to take Romelu Lukaku to Juventus, it has been claimed in Italy, meaning the Red Devils have big work to do on convincing the Argentine. 

Juventus and Manchester United have been locked in talks over a sensational swap deal which would see Lukaku playing his trade in Serie A and Dybala making the switch to the Premier League.


 



Lukaku is happy to make the move and Juventus have already found an agreement on personal terms with the Belgian.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Dybala does not want to move to Old Trafford.

 


The Argentine forward wants to play under Maurizio Sarri at Juventus next season and is not interested in joining Manchester United.


 


The Red Devils appear to have work to do to convince Dybala to sign, while the Bianconeri could try to convince him to leave Turin.

It is claimed Juventus have proposed paying Dybala a severance package as he has not asked for the move to happen.

 


The clock is ticking down on the Premier League transfer window, which closes on 8th August, meaning speed is likely to be of the essence in the negotiations.
 