Real Madrid Recommended Wolves – Jesus Vallejo

Jesus Vallejo has lifted the lid on how his parent club Real Madrid influenced him to join Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan.



Wolves, who were active in last summer's transfer window, have brought in just two new faces into the team this term, with Real Madrid centre-back Vallejo being one.













The 22-year-old led the Spain Under-21 side to a European Championship triumph earlier this summer and has now joined the Wanderers on a one-year loan deal.



The Premier League club could not add an option-to-buy clause in the deal as Vallejo is hopeful of having a career with Real Madrid after returning next summer.





However, the Spaniard has opened up on why Los Blancos suggested that he join Wolves on loan, noting how Nuno's men did last term.







“Real Madrid recommended me a lot to come here because Wolves did an incredible job last season, and I hope to do the same", Vallejo told the club's website.



“Real Madrid recommended the Premier League because it is a very competitive league with very good teams.





"I need to improve my level.



"I am here and I am very happy with my decision."



Vallejo then went on to reveal how Wolves skipper Conor Coady is helping him settle at the club despite the language barrier.



“On the first day I tried to be close to Jonny [Otto], Adama [Traore], but I spoke with Conor and I understand him, but I think he spoke slowly with me.



"I think he’s a great captain, the first day here was very easy for me because Conor was very close to me.”



Wolves take on Northern Irish club Crusaders in the second leg of the second Europa League qualifying round, having won the first leg 2-0, on Thursday, but Vallejo along with the club's latest recruit Patrick Cutrone, is ineligible.

