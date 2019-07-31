These Two Chelsea Stars Could Have Breakthrough Seasons – Former Blue

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea star Frank Sinclar is delighted with the current Blues squad and is hoping that youngsters Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount break into the first-team in the new season.



The two youngsters are products of the Chelsea academy, and spent last season on loan at Aston Villa and Derby County, respectively.













Abraham helped the Villans gain promotion to the Premier League by scoring 25 Championship goals last season, while Mount often pulled the strings for Frank Lampard's Derby that made it to the Championship playoff final.



Out of the two, only Abraham has made appearances for Chelsea's senior team, having played 74 minutes of football across three matches.





However, their impressive displays during the club's pre-season could see them play a regular role in the first-team when the 2019/20 campaign kicks-off.







Ex-Chelsea defender Sinclair believes that the new season could be Abraham and Mount's breakthrough seasons.



"I’m liking the dynamics of a younger looking, more energetic squad this season", Sinclair wrote on his Twitter account.





"Could be the breakthrough season for Abraham and Mount this year.



"Good feeling about the place right now."



Sinclair plied his trade for Chelsea between 1990 and 1998, making 218 appearances for the London-based club.

