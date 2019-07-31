We Think Moise Kean Can Replace Romelu Lukaku – Everton Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton legend Graeme Sharp believes in Moise Kean, the Toffees are finally on the verge of signing a proper replacement for Romelu Lukaku.



The Toffees sold Lukaku to Manchester United in 2017 for big money, but continued to flounder in the market when it came to finding a replacement for him.













They bought in Wayne Rooney to fill the gap and their big-money purchase of Cenk Tosun also failed to adequately replace the number of goals the Belgian used to score for the Toffees.



Everton have agreed to shell out €40m to sign 19-year-old Kean from Juventus and the striker is currently undergoing a medical ahead of completing the move.





Sharp feels the young Italian could become a massive player for Everton, a club who are looking to further develop and become a top-six side in the Premier League in the next few years.







He believes in Kean, Everton have finally found the player who could replace Lukaku in their squad.



The former striker told Italian outlet TuttoJuve when asked about Kean: “I think he is a big buy for Everton.





“He is a young player with great potential.



"He is about to join a club who are hoping to progress in the next few years.



“As you know player values are crazy these days and only time will tell if the price was right or not.



“The fans are really excited about Moise.



“Everyone is aware that we have struggled to replace Romelu Lukaku, but we believe we have the answer in this player.”



The 19-year-old is already a full Italy international and has three caps to his name, with two goals for the Azzurri under his belt.

