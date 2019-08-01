XRegister
01/08/2019 - 22:41 BST

We’ll Continue – Bernardo Silva Sure Manchester City Will Keep Moving Forward

 




Manchester City star Bernardo Silva insists that the Citizens will keep on striving to be the best despite the forthcoming departure of David Silva.

The Citizens have cemented their spot as English giants over the past ten years, winning the league four times and even achieving a domestic treble last season.  


 



Vincent Kompany, Yaya Toure and Silva – along with Sergio Aguero who joined in 2011 – played important roles in the Manchester-based side becoming the most successful club in England in recent years.

However, the summer of 2020 will see Aguero become the club's longest-serving player as Silva is set to follow Kompany and Toure in leaving the club.
 


Although the departures of the veterans will pose a challenge for Manchester City, Bernardo, who was the side's player of the season last term, insists that the team will continue moving forward.
 



David is on his last season and I think he has already said that", Bernardo told the club's official website.

The work he did for the club 10 years, it’s great – fantastic the work he did for the club.
 


Over the last few years we lost Yaya and now Vinny and we will lose David next season, but the team continues, and we try to do our best.

Then we will have plenty of players to try and do a good job without him.

Manchester City kick-off their new Premier League campaign against West Ham next weekend, with Silva going into the final season of his ten-year spell with the club.   
 