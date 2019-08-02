XRegister
X
02/08/2019 - 23:50 BST

Maurizio Sarri Can Say Little To Paulo Dybala – Italian Coach On Manchester United Situation

 




Italian coach Luigi De Canio feels Juventus should not put Maurizio Sarri in a difficult position during Manchester United's pursuit of Paulo Dybala.

Juventus have agreed a deal in principle to sign Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United, with Dybala moving to the Premier League giants as part of the agreement.  


 



Lukaku has agreed to the transfer, but Dybala is yet to make the decision and wants to hold talks with Sarri and Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici before taking a final call.

Sarri could toe the company line and ask the Argentine to move to Manchester United, and De Canio is sympathetic towards the position the Italian finds himself in.
 


He feels the final decision still rests with Dybala and the Juventus coach cannot say anything to either appease him or push him out of the club.



De Canio, who has coached sides such as Genoa, Udinese and Catania, told Italian radio station Radio Sportiva: “There is no need to put the coach in such a difficult situation.

“The player has to question himself whether he feels he wants to contribute or if he feels cut off from the choice of the club.
 


“The coach can say little under these circumstances.

“He cannot give guarantees.”

Sarri has only taken over at Juventus this summer after deciding to part ways with Chelsea.   
 