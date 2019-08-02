No Maurizio Sarri Talks Expected For Man Utd Target Paulo Dybala Today

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United target Paulo Dybala could skip meeting Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri again today as the transfer saga surrounding his future rumbles on.



Dybala is not keen to leave Juventus but the Italian champions are actively seeking to push him out as part of a deal to sign Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.













The Argentine is reluctant to move to the Premier League with Manchester United and has been expected to meet Sarri to discuss his future since he returned to Turin.



There were no talks between the two on Thursday and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the meeting could remain elusive even today.





Dybala was originally scheduled to return to training on Monday and the Argentine could decide not to report for pre-season medical checks and training until next week.









While he is not keen on a move, his agent has continued to remain in London to hold talks with Manchester United over agreeing personal terms.



The Argentine has asked for a contract in excess of €10m per season net in order to agree to a move to Old Trafford.





With Lukaku agreeing on personal terms with Juventus, the swap deal is now hinging on the 25-year-old agreeing to join Manchester United.



Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici and Sarri could contact Dybala today to convince him to agree to a move to the Premier League.

