Paul Pogba Still Waiting For Real Madrid To Table Bid

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is still waiting for Real Madrid to make an official bid for him this summer.



Earlier in the summer, Pogba made it clear that he wanted to leave Manchester United and his agent, Mino Raiola, also read from the same hymn sheet.













Zinedine Zidane has been pushing Real Madrid to make a move for Pogba, but there are enough doubters in the club hierarchy about signing the Frenchman.



Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is not convinced about Pogba’s quality and has told Zidane to consider other midfield options.





The midfielder still wants to leave Old Trafford and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, he is waiting for the Spanish giants to table their official offer with Manchester United.









Pogba has behaved professionally during Manchester United’s pre-season preparations and has not looked like someone who wants to leave.



But a move to Real Madrid still appeals to him and he is hopeful that the Spanish giants will make their move.





Manchester United are likely to ask for a fee in the excess of €150m and with the transfer window for Premier League clubs closing next Thursday, Real Madrid could see their chances of signing him drop when it closes; the window in Spain runs until 2nd September.

