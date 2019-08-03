XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

03/08/2019 - 22:42 BST

Bristol City Agree Fee For Promising Monaco Youngster

 




Bristol City are moving to sign highly-rated Monaco teenager Han-Noah Massengo. 

The Robins are firm fans of the 18-year-old and are raiding the Stade Louis II to take him to Ashton Gate before the Championship transfer window slams shut on 8th August.


 



According to French radio station RMC, the 18-year-old midfielder has pushed for the move to go through and Monaco have accepted a bid from Bristol City.

The Robins will pay the Ligue 1 giants a fee of around €8m, while Monaco will retain a 20 per cent sell-on clause in the event that Massengo moves on in the future.

 


The youngster is expected to undergo his medical checks with Bristol City soon as he is due in England in the next 48 hours.


 


He is a product of Monaco's youth set-up and broke through into the senior set-up last season.

Massengo made three appearances in the Champions League for Monaco, as well as clocking up three outings in Ligue 1.

 


A defensively minded midfielder, Massengo is on a contract at Monaco which is due to run until the summer of 2021.
 