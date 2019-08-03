XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

03/08/2019 - 23:59 BST

He’s Made Big Sacrifices To Come – Bristol City Boss On Landing Star From Chelsea

 




Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has hailed Kasey Palmer for making big sacrifices in joining the Robins from Premier League giants Chelsea. 

The Robins confirmed the signing of the 22-year-old earlier this week, signing him for an undisclosed fee as he put pen to paper to a long-term deal at Ashton Gate.  


 



Palmer spent the second half of last season on loan at the Championship club from Chelsea and impressed Johnson with his displays.

The Chelsea youth product made a total of 17 appearances for the Robins over the course of his loan spell and the club wanted him back. 
 


The Championship side dipped into their funds to fork out around £3.5m for Palmer, with Chelsea opting to sell.



Bristol City chief executive Mark Ashton was quick to praise Chelsea for the way they conducted themselves throughout the negotiations.

He told his club's official site: “We’re delighted to have Kasey here on a permanent contract and we again appreciate the assistance of Chelsea in coming to this agreement." 
 


And Bristol City boss Johnson believes Palmer has made sacrifices to make the deal happen, with the Robins manager sure the switch is a good fit.

“Kasey has made big sacrifices to come here and we truly believe Bristol City and Kasey will be a fantastic match moving forward.”

All eyes will be on whether Palmer is selected on Sunday when Bristol City play Leeds United in their league opener.   
 