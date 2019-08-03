Inter To Try Again For Romelu Lukaku

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are likely to table a fresh bid for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku next week, it has been claimed.



Antonio Conte identified the striker as his number one target earlier in the summer, but Inter have not managed to close out a deal.













But their Serie A rivals Juventus have edged ahead in the pursuit of Lukaku by offering Paulo Dybala to Manchester United as part of a deal and have also agreed personal terms with the player.



Inter are not yet ready to wave the white flag in the pursuit of Lukaku and it has been claimed that they are preparing a fresh bid for the Belgian.





Manchester United rejected their initial bid of €60m and, according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, the new offer will hit the €70m mark.









The Nerazzurri are likely to communicate their offer to Manchester United by the start of next week.



However, it still falls short of Manchester United’s €83m valuation of the player and could well be rejected.





The Premier League giants are also trying to convince Dybala to move to Old Trafford and are keen to take the swap deal with Juventus over the line.

