XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/08/2019 - 12:36 BST

Inter To Try Again For Romelu Lukaku

 




Inter are likely to table a fresh bid for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku next week, it has been claimed.

Antonio Conte identified the striker as his number one target earlier in the summer, but Inter have not managed to close out a deal.  


 



But their Serie A rivals Juventus have edged ahead in the pursuit of Lukaku by offering Paulo Dybala to Manchester United as part of a deal and have also agreed personal terms with the player.

Inter are not yet ready to wave the white flag in the pursuit of Lukaku and it has been claimed that they are preparing a fresh bid for the Belgian.
 


Manchester United rejected their initial bid of €60m and, according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, the new offer will hit the €70m mark.
 



The Nerazzurri are likely to communicate their offer to Manchester United by the start of next week.

However, it still falls short of Manchester United’s €83m valuation of the player and could well be rejected.
 


The Premier League giants are also trying to convince Dybala to move to Old Trafford and are keen to take the swap deal with Juventus over the line.   
 