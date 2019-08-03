XRegister
06 October 2018

03/08/2019 - 20:21 BST

Joao Cancelo and Danilo Swap Deal Is On Track

 




Juventus and Manchester City are continuing to work on a deal which will see Danilo head to Turin and Joao Cancelo to Manchester, with another meeting scheduled. 

Manchester City have been working on landing Cancelo all summer, with the full-back having been identified as a priority reinforcement by Pep Guardiola.


 



Danilo is firmly involved in the deal and expected to head to Italy, along with €30m to €35m, in exchange for Cancelo.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the deal is proceeding on the right track and Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici will hold a further meeting on Sunday, or at the latest Monday, to further advance matters.

 


There had been an issue with Danilo's contract and the Manchester City star not being willing to accept a pay cut.


 


But the solution to that seems to have been found by Juventus and includes Danilo being given a longer contract, therefore ensuring he will not lose money on his total salary at the Etihad.

There are still details to settle between the two clubs, but the early closing Premier League transfer window is concentrating minds.

 


Unlike Juventus, Manchester City only have until Thursday to complete incoming transfers, with the Premier League window due to shut.
 