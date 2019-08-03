Just Get Him – Marco Silva Tells Everton To Land Target At All Costs, Negotiations Continue, Player Ready To Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton boss Marco Silva is not giving up in his efforts to take Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure to Goodison Park before the Premier League transfer window shuts.



The Toffees recently sold Idrissa Gueye to Paris Saint-Germain and moved to bring in Jean-Philippe Gbamin from Mainz to replace him.













Silva wants another midfielder too though and Everton have been working on reaching an agreement with Watford for Doucoure.



According to French radio station RMC, Watford have just turned down an offer of €32m from Everton for the midfielder as they do not want to sell him.



However, Silva is not taking no for an answer and Everton are already working on an improved proposal to turn Watford's head, as talks continue between the two clubs.







It is claimed that Silva has made signing Doucoure an absolute priority and wants the Watford man at all costs this summer.



Doucoure himself is suggested not to be insensitive to the attention of Everton.



Following three years on the books at Vicarage Road, Doucoure is prepared to embark upon a new adventure at Goodison Park.



The clock is ticking on the early closing Premier League transfer window however, restricting the amount of time Everton have to work on the deal.



