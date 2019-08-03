XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

03/08/2019 - 12:20 BST

Liverpool Star Won’t Discuss Talk of Interest From Belgian Giants

 




Liverpool shot-stopper Simon Mignolet is refusing to comment on talk of interest from Club Brugge. 

The Belgian giants are looking to add a new goalkeeper to the ranks and Mignolet remains firmly second choice at Anfield.


 



He has been lauded for his professionalism by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, but is still staring at spending another year of his career warming the bench on Merseyside.

Club Brugge, according to French radio station RMC, are ready to try a bid to bring him back to Belgium.

 


It is claimed Mignolet, contacted about the news, did not want to be drawn into discussing it.


 


A switch to Club Brugge would mean a return home for the Belgian goalkeeper.

Mignolet would also be able to look forward to a return to regular first team football after just 180 minutes of action for the Reds over the entire course of last season.

 


Liverpool however would have little time to find a replacement for the 31-year-old due to the early closing Premier League transfer window.

Mignolet has another two years left to run on his contract at Anfield.

 