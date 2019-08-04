XRegister
04/08/2019 - 09:26 BST

Arsenal Fail Again With Renewed Centre-Back Approach

 




Juventus have rejected another approach from Arsenal for defender Daniele Rugani and have continued to insist that they will not sell him this summer.

Following the capture of Nicolas Pepe on a club-record fee last week, Arsenal are desperate to make a few more additions before Thursday’s Premier League transfer deadline.  


 



Defence remains a major source of concern for Unai Emery and the Arsenal boss wants to bring in at least one new centre-back to shore up the backline.

Rugani has emerged as a target, but the Gunners have found no joy in their attempts to snare him out of Juventus.
 


The Italian champions rejected an approach from Arsenal last month and according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, the Gunners have failed with another enquiry.
 



Arsenal made one more approach to seek information on the Italian defender, but received another firm answer from Juventus.

The Bianconeri made it clear that they have no interest in letting Rugani leave during the ongoing summer transfer window.
 


With the transfer window for Premier League clubs closing on Thursday, Arsenal are rapidly running out of time to bring in defensive reinforcements.

The early closing window also means if Juventus reconsider Rugani's position later in the summer, Arsenal will not be able to sign him.   
 