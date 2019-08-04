Arsenal Linked Philippe Coutinho Not Keen On Loan Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal linked attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho is not interested in leaving Barcelona on a loan deal this summer, it has been claimed in Spain.



Barcelona have been mulling letting the Brazilian go this summer following a poor first 18 months for the player at the Nou Camp.













However, the Catalan giants do not want to appear pushing him out of the club as the Brazilian wants to make his mark at Barcelona and has remained a professional behind the scenes.



If Coutinho leaves Barcelona, his priority is to return to the Premier League and Arsenal have been linked with a move for him on loan this summer.





But according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the player is not interested in a loan deal and would want a permanent transfer if he has to leave Barcelona.









The Catalan giants have also not discussed loaning him out and want a clean break if they eventually decide to let him go.



Coutinho remains keen on proving himself at Barcelona, but there remain question marks over whether he will be given the chance.





For Coutinho, the door to a return to the Premier League will be closed on Thursday, due to the English top flight's decision to shut its window nearly a full month earlier than everywhere else in Europe.

