Bruno Fernandes Boost For Tottenham Hotspur As Manchester United Rule Out Bid

Tottenham Hotspur have been boosted in their hopes of landing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes after Manchester United ruled out making a move for him.



Spurs have held talks with Sporting Lisbon in an effort to agree a fee for Fernandes and have been tipped to put together a new proposal to present on Monday.













Manchester United have also been heavily linked with Fernandes and it was claimed in Lisbon that a bid was expected imminently, given the early closing Premier League transfer window, but according to the BBC, the Red Devils will not launch a move for the player.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are continuing to look to do business before the window closes, but have ruled out signing Fernandes.



With Real Madrid's interest in Fernandes claimed to be a tactic by Sporting Lisbon to drive up the sale price, Tottenham may now be the only game in town for the Portuguese midfielder.







Fernandes is claimed to have told Sporting Lisbon that he wants to explore a move to Tottenham, but the Portuguese giants want to see their asking price met.



They have decided they want to raise €70m from selling Fernandes and are keen to see the figure achieved.



Super agent Jorge Mendes is now working on the deal and there is claimed to be optimism that an agreeement can be struck which will see last season's 32-goal midfielder make the switch to north London.



