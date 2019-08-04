Burnley and Norwich City Keen On Sevilla Stars But Time Running Out To Complete Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Burnley and Norwich City are showing interest in two Sevilla players, but face a race against time to snap them up due to the early closing Premier League transfer window.



Sevilla have recently returned to Spain following their pre-season trip to Germany, which saw them beat Hoffenheim.













Now sporting director Monchi is turning his attention towards trimming the squad, with several players who were not involved in Germany in his sights.



Centre-back Joris Gnagnon and midfielder Ibrahim Amadou are two players who could leave and, according to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, Norwich are interested in both.



There is claimed to be further interest from England, in the shape of Burnley, in Gnagnon.







However, with the transfer window in the Premier League due to close on Thursday, both Norwich and Burnley are up against the clock if they want to raid Sevilla for reinforcements.



Both players also have interest from outside England, where the transfer window runs until 2nd September.



Centre-back Gnagnon has been linked with a return to France with Dijon, Rennes, Bordeaux, Marseille and Lyon.



Midfielder Amadou is an attractive prospect for several teams in the Bundesliga, while a stay in Spain is possible as Getafe have shown interest.

