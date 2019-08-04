XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/08/2019 - 19:04 BST

Burnley and Norwich City Keen On Sevilla Stars But Time Running Out To Complete Swoop

 




Burnley and Norwich City are showing interest in two Sevilla players, but face a race against time to snap them up due to the early closing Premier League transfer window. 

Sevilla have recently returned to Spain following their pre-season trip to Germany, which saw them beat Hoffenheim.


 



Now sporting director Monchi is turning his attention towards trimming the squad, with several players who were not involved in Germany in his sights.

Centre-back Joris Gnagnon and midfielder Ibrahim Amadou are two players who could leave and, according to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, Norwich are interested in both.

 


There is claimed to be further interest from England, in the shape of Burnley, in Gnagnon.


 


However, with the transfer window in the Premier League due to close on Thursday, both Norwich and Burnley are up against the clock if they want to raid Sevilla for reinforcements.

Both players also have interest from outside England, where the transfer window runs until 2nd September.

 


Centre-back Gnagnon has been linked with a return to France with Dijon, Rennes, Bordeaux, Marseille and Lyon.

Midfielder Amadou is an attractive prospect for several teams in the Bundesliga, while a stay in Spain is possible as Getafe have shown interest.
 