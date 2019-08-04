XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/08/2019 - 17:51 BST

Decoy – Sporting Lisbon Deploy Tactic To Make Man Utd and Tottenham Hit Bruno Fernandes Asking Price

 




Sporting Lisbon have played up the likelihood of interest from Real Madrid in Bruno Fernandes to push Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United to meet their asking price for the midfielder. 

Fernandes was in sensational form for the Portuguese giants last season and scored 32 goals from midfield, as well as providing a superb 18 assists for his team-mates.


 



The 24-year-old is a wanted man this summer and has interest from both Tottenham and Manchester United.

Sporting Lisbon though are sticking to a €70m asking price that neither club have yet to meet – and the clock is ticking down on the early closing Premier League transfer window.

 


Recently it was claimed that Real Madrid are now keen on Fernandes and are putting together a bid to take him to the Bernabeu.


 


However, according to Spanish daily AS, the news was floated by Sporting Lisbon in an attempt to push Tottenham and Manchester United to meet their asking price for Fernandes.

The midfielder has been offered to other big clubs in Europe, along with Real Madrid, as Sporting Lisbon look to make sure they receive €70m for him.

 


Tottenham remain in talks with Sporting Lisbon for Fernandes, while it is claimed in the Portuguese capital they are braced for a proposal from Manchester United in the coming hours.
 