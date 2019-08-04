Decoy – Sporting Lisbon Deploy Tactic To Make Man Utd and Tottenham Hit Bruno Fernandes Asking Price

Follow @insidefutbol





Sporting Lisbon have played up the likelihood of interest from Real Madrid in Bruno Fernandes to push Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United to meet their asking price for the midfielder.



Fernandes was in sensational form for the Portuguese giants last season and scored 32 goals from midfield, as well as providing a superb 18 assists for his team-mates.













The 24-year-old is a wanted man this summer and has interest from both Tottenham and Manchester United.



Sporting Lisbon though are sticking to a €70m asking price that neither club have yet to meet – and the clock is ticking down on the early closing Premier League transfer window.



Recently it was claimed that Real Madrid are now keen on Fernandes and are putting together a bid to take him to the Bernabeu.







However, according to Spanish daily AS, the news was floated by Sporting Lisbon in an attempt to push Tottenham and Manchester United to meet their asking price for Fernandes.



The midfielder has been offered to other big clubs in Europe, along with Real Madrid, as Sporting Lisbon look to make sure they receive €70m for him.



Tottenham remain in talks with Sporting Lisbon for Fernandes, while it is claimed in the Portuguese capital they are braced for a proposal from Manchester United in the coming hours.

