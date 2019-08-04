Upset Real Betis Terminate Tottenham Talks, Open Door For Other Clubs Keen On Giovani Lo Celso

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Betis have broken off negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur over selling Giovani Lo Celso and are now talking to other clubs, it has been claimed in Spain.



The Spanish side have been clear in their demand for €75m for the Argentina international, a player Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has set his heart on signing.













Lo Celso already has an understanding on personal terms with Tottenham and has been waiting for the agreement between the two clubs, but in a big blow for the midfielder, negotiations have ended.



According to ABCdeSevilla's Al Final De La Palmera, Betis have cut off talks with Tottenham.



Betis have rejected every proposal put forward by Tottenham and are claimed to have been left upset by Spurs' approach to the talks.







The Seville-based La Liga club have now opened the door for discussions with other clubs about Lo Celso.



Both Atletico Madrid and Napoli are interested in the midfielder and, unlike Tottenham, do not have to worry about the transfer window closing on 8th August, as is the case for Premier League sides.



A rekindling of talks between Betis and Tottenham has not been ruled out as it is claimed that ending negotiations could also be a push on the part of Betis to jolt Spurs into finally presenting an offer they deem acceptable.



However, selling Lo Celso is no longer financially needed for Betis after the departure of left-back Junior Firpo to Barcelona.



