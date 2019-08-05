XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/08/2019 - 23:40 BST

Laurent Koscielny Back In France As Arsenal Exit Looms

 




Laurent Koscielny has arrived in Bordeaux as he moves closer to completing a move from Arsenal to the Ligue 1 side. 

Bordeaux have been holding talks to sign the wantaway centre-back, with Arsenal demanding a fee for the defender, despite his desire for the remaining year on his contract at the Emirates Stadium to be terminated.


 



Now Koscielny is close to ending his nine-year association with Arsenal.

According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Bordeaux found an agreement with Arsenal for the defender on Monday, after talks between the two clubs.

 


Koscielny is now in Bordeaux, as he looks to put the finishing touches to a move back to France.


 


He has been booked in for a medical with Bordeaux and will undergo the scheduled checks on Tuesday.

If Koscielny comes through the medical without issue then he will pen a contract at Bordeaux to end his time as an Arsenal player.

 


It is unclear what length contract Koscielny has been offered by the Ligue 1 club.

The defender angered Arsenal earlier this summer when he refused to travel with the squad on their pre-season trip to the United States.

But he is set to get his wish with an Emirates Stadium exit.
 