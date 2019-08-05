Laurent Koscielny Back In France As Arsenal Exit Looms

Follow @insidefutbol





Laurent Koscielny has arrived in Bordeaux as he moves closer to completing a move from Arsenal to the Ligue 1 side.



Bordeaux have been holding talks to sign the wantaway centre-back, with Arsenal demanding a fee for the defender, despite his desire for the remaining year on his contract at the Emirates Stadium to be terminated.













Now Koscielny is close to ending his nine-year association with Arsenal.



According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Bordeaux found an agreement with Arsenal for the defender on Monday, after talks between the two clubs.



Koscielny is now in Bordeaux, as he looks to put the finishing touches to a move back to France.







He has been booked in for a medical with Bordeaux and will undergo the scheduled checks on Tuesday.



If Koscielny comes through the medical without issue then he will pen a contract at Bordeaux to end his time as an Arsenal player.



It is unclear what length contract Koscielny has been offered by the Ligue 1 club.



The defender angered Arsenal earlier this summer when he refused to travel with the squad on their pre-season trip to the United States.



But he is set to get his wish with an Emirates Stadium exit.

