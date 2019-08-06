Arsenal Retain Interest In Celtic Star Kieran Tierney

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal retain an interest in Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney despite the player being injured at the moment, according to the BBC.



The full-back has been one of Arsenal’s top targets this summer, but negotiations with Celtic have been protracted and difficult.













The Scottish champions have already rejected two bids from Arsenal and have stuck to their asking price of £25m for the defender.



Tierney has also been recovering from a hip injury and it could be another eight weeks before he is fit to return to action.





There are suggestions Arsenal have cooled their interest due to his injury, but it has been claimed that Gunners have continued to be keen on signing him.







Neil Lennon has already said that Celtic are braced for a fresh bid from Arsenal before Thursday’s Premier League deadline.



It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can put in an offer good enough to convince the Bhoys to sell the 22-year-old before Thursday’s deadline.





Arsenal are also interested in signing a centre-back, with Laurent Koscielny on his way to France this summer.

