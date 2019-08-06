Galatasaray Officials In England To Speak To Arsenal About Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Galatasaray will make an attempt to snap up Mohamed Elneny from Arsenal in the coming days.



The Istanbul giants are looking to add to their midfield options and Elneny has emerged as a serious target for the club.













According to Turkish outlet Futbol Arena, Galatasaray have officials in England and talks with Arsenal are expected to take place.



Galatasaray want to speak to Arsenal about taking Elneny to the Turkish Super Lig on a season-long loan deal.



The Gunners have been looking to offload fringe players, but it remains to be seen if they will be willing to deal with Galatasaray or sanction a loan for the midfielder.







Elneny turned out in just eight Premier League games for the Gunners under Unai Emery last term, but he did feature heavily in the Europa League.



The former Basel star, who clocked 144 appearances for the Swiss giants, has a contract with Arsenal which still has another three years left to run.



Galatasaray do not have to worry about Thursday's transfer deadline, which only applies to Premier League and Championship sides looking to sign players.

