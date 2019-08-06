XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/08/2019 - 20:09 BST

Galatasaray Officials In England To Speak To Arsenal About Signing

 




Galatasaray will make an attempt to snap up Mohamed Elneny from Arsenal in the coming days. 

The Istanbul giants are looking to add to their midfield options and Elneny has emerged as a serious target for the club.


 



According to Turkish outlet Futbol Arena, Galatasaray have officials in England and talks with Arsenal are expected to take place.

Galatasaray want to speak to Arsenal about taking Elneny to the Turkish Super Lig on a season-long loan deal.

 


The Gunners have been looking to offload fringe players, but it remains to be seen if they will be willing to deal with Galatasaray or sanction a loan for the midfielder.


 


Elneny turned out in just eight Premier League games for the Gunners under Unai Emery last term, but he did feature heavily in the Europa League.

The former Basel star, who clocked 144 appearances for the Swiss giants, has a contract with Arsenal which still has another three years left to run.

 


Galatasaray do not have to worry about Thursday's transfer deadline, which only applies to Premier League and Championship sides looking to sign players.
 